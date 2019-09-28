New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Position by $393,000 as Share Price Rose; Monetary Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.00 Million

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 26,185 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57 million, down from 31,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,190 shares to 4,190 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.