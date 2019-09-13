New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Lowered Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $305,800 as Share Price Rose; Strategic Financial Services Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Stake

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 13,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 50,053 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, up from 36,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 1.29M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $138.17. About 1.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.98 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fca Corporation Tx stated it has 9,801 shares. 50,112 were accumulated by Motco. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Limited Liability Com invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ironwood Counsel Limited Company has 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,320 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,025 shares. Loews Corporation holds 6,184 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,990 shares. Putnam Fl Management stated it has 139,907 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Mai Cap holds 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 80,134 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,470 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,722 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.94% or 86,062 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.89% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caxton LP holds 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,000 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,087 shares to 247,159 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 64,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,589 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2,096 were accumulated by Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Palladium Prtnrs Llc has 1.54% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 12,254 were reported by Kdi Capital Ltd Company. Willis Counsel reported 166,053 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,502 shares. Meyer Handelman Co accumulated 263,053 shares or 1.68% of the stock. First Dallas stated it has 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Somerset Trust Company accumulated 14,187 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 879 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,351 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.41% or 8,017 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.33% or 26,145 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri holds 1.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 20,639 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.