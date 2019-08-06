New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $680,400; Gam Holding Ag Maintains Holding in Intl Paper Co (IP)

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 20,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 94,667 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 73,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 5.29 million shares traded or 66.34% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company holds 9.22% or 77,000 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd holds 155,051 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 1,389 shares. France-based Axa has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sky Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris And Com Ca holds 6.03% or 1.22 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.35% or 292,410 shares. 19,893 are held by Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has 2.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,991 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,430 shares. Whitnell And stated it has 30,258 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritas Mngmt Llp owns 5,996 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Baldwin Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,840 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Llc invested in 5.07% or 243,262 shares.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Apple Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 25,507 shares to 38,294 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,143 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).