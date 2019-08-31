New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Trimmed Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position; Brown Forman (BFB) Sentiment Is 1.5

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) stake by 61.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)’s stock rose 1.26%. The New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 8,000 shares with $208,000 value, down from 21,000 last quarter. Koppers Holdings Inc now has $556.23M valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 47,613 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25

Brown Forman Corp (BFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.60, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 211 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 141 decreased and sold stakes in Brown Forman Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 135.81 million shares, up from 128.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Brown Forman Corp in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 125 Increased: 151 New Position: 60.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.09 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (BFB) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Brown-Forman Reports First Quarter Results; Reaffirms Full Year Growth Outlook for Fiscal 2020 – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Brown-Forman Names Long-Time Company Veteran Cunningham to Senior Vice President, Shareholder Relations Officer – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc holds 12.92% of its portfolio in Brown-Forman Corporation for 1.89 million shares. Pitcairn Co owns 1.60 million shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Underhill Investment Management Llc has 7.16% invested in the company for 256,573 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 3.66% in the stock. Covington Investment Advisors Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145,113 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity. Johnson R. Michael also bought $287,967 worth of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,205 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 25,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% or 18,519 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Fuller Thaler Asset Management invested 0.63% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 8,409 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 68,061 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 46,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Llc stated it has 16,872 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 116,716 shares. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 8,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).