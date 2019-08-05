New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Trimmed Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake as Share Price Rose; Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $530,550 as Stock Declined

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 70,899 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.24. About 437,741 shares traded or 39.72% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44M for 6.28 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management accumulated 20,808 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 7,700 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 40,824 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 20,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 137,214 are held by Ameriprise Incorporated. Howe Rusling Incorporated reported 10,058 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank holds 32,852 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 51,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 244,424 shares. D E Shaw & Com holds 0% or 103,651 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Lc has 1.92% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 46,094 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Anticipate 10% Gains Ahead For FTXL – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monolithic Power Systems is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $32.15 million activity. Shares for $598,053 were sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 4. Shares for $2.78M were sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 11. 12,656 shares were sold by Blegen Theodore, worth $1.65M on Monday, February 11. Hsing Michael also sold $9.52M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 11.