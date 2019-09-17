New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $305,800; Market Valuation Rose; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shares Rose, Hap Trading Has Upped by $17.62 Million Its Holding

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 704.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 574,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.62 million, up from 71,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.79. About 3.78M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – But Gene Munster says these headlines can distract from Tesla’s potential to disrupt multiple industries; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Is Still Burning Cash, but Elon Musk Sees a Turning Point; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Auto Safety Agency Probing Utah Crash of Tesla on Autopilot; 16/03/2018 – A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s Debt Woes (Video); 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla’s Corporate Family Rating To B3, Senior Notes To Caa1. Outlook Is Negative; 21/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS 96.8 MLN VOTES WERE CAST IN FAVOR OF CEO ELON MUSK’S COMPENSATION PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was responding to Tesla’s announcement on Friday that the Tesla Model X involved in the crash had activated its Autopilot system moments before the March 23 mishap; 21/05/2018 – Elon Musk says making a cheaper Model 3 now would cause Tesla to ‘die’

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 17,501 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.11% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tanaka Capital Mngmt reported 1.35% stake. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated owns 908 shares. 1,368 are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Company The has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4,609 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wade G W Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,365 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 10,249 shares. Capital Ww Invsts owns 9.79 million shares. Amer Century has invested 0.16% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Macquarie Gru Limited reported 1,000 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cronos Group Inc by 50,379 shares to 20,021 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 227,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,631 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Put) (NYSE:LVS).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.