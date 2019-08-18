New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Stock Price Rose; Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Value Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Stake

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 400 shares. Caprock Gp stated it has 2,358 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brave Asset Management Inc holds 4,281 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 17,517 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 51,869 shares. Washington-based Madrona Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.76% or 9,634 shares. Northstar Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,098 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 56,925 shares. Security Trust invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Annex Advisory holds 2,106 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc holds 15,539 shares. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A invested in 6,103 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares to 54,577 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,783 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.