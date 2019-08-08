New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 49.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 367,423 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 378,542 shares with $45.97 million value, down from 745,965 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $6.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 14,082 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 30,000 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 33,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 2.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group increased Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 134,162 shares to 331,416 valued at $23.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 226,682 shares and now owns 628,683 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Monday, June 24. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $145 target. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 4,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Invest Management Group Inc reported 611,864 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Scout Invs stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 332,019 shares. Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.32% or 3,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 5,441 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 1,828 shares. Granahan Investment Management Ma owns 19,376 shares. Geode Management Lc invested in 560,175 shares. United Automobile Association reported 26,174 shares stake. State Street invested in 771,636 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.04% or 9,306 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Company holds 27,419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 290,780 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 11,839 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Llc holds 1.51% or 168,765 shares. Page Arthur B reported 37,680 shares. Bessemer Ltd Com reported 29,490 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Trb Advsrs LP accumulated 510,000 shares or 18% of the stock. Glaxis Management Lc holds 28.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,060 shares. Garde Capital accumulated 74,427 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Savant Capital Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 59,661 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage Inc reported 0.36% stake. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cwh Mngmt Inc accumulated 42,119 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc owns 193,673 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement stated it has 71,200 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Com reported 289,000 shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 460,902 shares. Zwj Counsel has 305,875 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19.

