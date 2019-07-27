New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $996,000; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $103.59 Million as Share Price Rose

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says most Facebook users should assume they have had their public info scraped; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS BELIEVES IN FUTURE THAT INCLUDES PLANET THAT IS HABITABLE IN 25 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB; 02/05/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT CAN NOW REMOVE BAD CONTENT FASTER; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL FURTHER RESTRICT DEVELOPER ACCESS TO USER DATA

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.25 million shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 887,985 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5.17M shares or 17.68% of all its holdings. Cohen And Steers invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wallington Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 135,422 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 9.28 million shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 26,366 were accumulated by Drexel Morgan Company. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 18,218 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 219,424 shares stake. Moreover, Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,296 shares. Filament Ltd Liability Corp holds 40,737 shares. Canal Insur owns 132,000 shares for 5.29% of their portfolio. Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,410 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 1.68% or 104,297 shares. Markston Lc reported 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt reported 1,350 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 4.68 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Llc, California-based fund reported 422,563 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bank Of Omaha reported 81,481 shares stake. Personal stated it has 259,660 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,025 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.