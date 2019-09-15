New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $305,800; Share Price Rose; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Stake

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 6,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 160,151 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, up from 153,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 20.74 million shares traded or 113.78% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

