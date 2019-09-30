New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $436,000 as Stock Price Rose; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Shaker Investments Lowered Holding by $1.12 Million

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 29,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, down from 62,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 203,026 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.47. About 2.83 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.94 million for 11.65 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 57,599 shares to 675,590 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 11,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.6% stake. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 26,539 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company invested in 10,180 shares. Chatham Capital Gru owns 19,661 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 133,961 shares. Menta Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 588,401 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 242,559 were accumulated by S&T Bancorporation Pa. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 26,394 shares stake. Boston Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 45,823 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Com accumulated 20,910 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 37,321 are held by Interest.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.