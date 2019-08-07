New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Cut Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding by $338,000 as Market Valuation Rose; St Germain D J Co Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 27,695 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP)

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $196.43. About 13.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 796,922 shares to 77,210 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,234 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Company holds 5.4% or 62,300 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1.35 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Redmond Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natl Pension Ser holds 4.74 million shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.55% or 116,445 shares. Hgk Asset has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,108 shares. Keystone Financial Planning Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 10,834 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 1.82% or 158,568 shares. Reik Co Ltd Liability Co reported 5,851 shares. Essex Financial accumulated 62,661 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Axa reported 2.72 million shares. Horizon Ser Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.2% or 32,428 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom has invested 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44M for 6.03 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De reported 599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mountain Lake Investment Management accumulated 652,500 shares or 6.22% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 165,128 are owned by Principal. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.03% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 1.63 million shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Rhumbline Advisers owns 58,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Prudential Inc owns 145,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 18,519 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,925 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 82,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 3,849 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

