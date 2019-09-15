New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position as Stock Rose; As Master Card Cl A (MA) Stock Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Master Card Cl A (MA) by 76.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Master Card Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

