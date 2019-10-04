New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $436,000; Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Courage Capital Management Has Cut by $2.37 Million Its Stake

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 4.97M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Facebook, Inc; 19/03/2018 – DIANNE FEINSTEIN, TOP DEMOCRAT ON SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, ASKS PANEL CHAIRMAN CHUCK GRASSLEY IN LETTER TO HOLD HEARINGS ON FACEBOOK DATA USE REPORTS; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 01/05/2018 – Larger companies will have the ability to send and receive messages with people on the WhatsApp platform, says Facebook’s David Marcus; 07/03/2018 – The ad industry isn’t moving away from Facebook despite reports about fake news and Russian trolls; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet European leaders over data use; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,084 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 4,224 shares. Dragoneer Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 448,465 shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 45,659 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 0.43% stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co reported 342,644 shares. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Ltd has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tributary Cap Management Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 5,450 shares. Hs Partners Ltd Liability holds 664,707 shares or 4.3% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested in 76,762 shares. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability owns 2,299 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,235 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 684,900 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Investec Asset North America accumulated 87,030 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,424 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.54 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.