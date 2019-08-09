New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Decreased Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $338,000 as Shares Rose; As Cdw (CDW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Decreased by $1.39 Million Its Stake

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.52M market cap company. The stock increased 17.18% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 148,904 shares traded or 50.88% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 584,400 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.32 million, down from 598,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112.7. About 483,992 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 440,300 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $60.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 471,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2,515 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 90,700 are owned by Andra Ap. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 9,073 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Company holds 53,849 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 572,450 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsrs Inc has invested 0.13% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Amer Int Inc reported 3,422 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 19,130 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Lp invested in 58,281 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.44% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 331,300 shares. Pggm Investments has 220,300 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 5,625 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.23 million activity. Richards Thomas E sold $1.49M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, February 12. $1.38M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, February 12.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 13,603 shares. 12,999 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 82,425 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associates Lc has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 125,142 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 13,952 shares. Sei Investments holds 5,756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 1,001 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 3,849 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 15,143 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 40,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mountain Lake Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 652,500 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.