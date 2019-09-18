New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Cut Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $436,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Concorde Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Mfa Finl (MFA) by $1.31 Million as Valuation Declined

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 89.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 186,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 22,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164,000, down from 209,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is down 9.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,198 shares to 23,392 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.63 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) or 57,363 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 93,462 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 48,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.86M are held by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation. 1,003 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Com. 82,000 are owned by Oppenheimer. Barnett & owns 6,250 shares. Next Financial reported 0% stake. Alexandria Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Principal Grp holds 42,346 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.02% or 89,972 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 135,700 shares.

