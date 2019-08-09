New Home Company I (NWHM) Holder First Manhattan Company Decreased Its Holding; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Aspiriant Increased Its Stake

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $163.33. About 644,829 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in New Home Company I (NWHM) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 106,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 921,691 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in New Home Company I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 50,084 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 6,411 shares to 9,791 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 7,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,417 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Management Ltd Company holds 2.42% or 295,130 shares. Trustco Bancorporation N Y invested in 2.19% or 9,354 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,670 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct holds 5,292 shares. Fort LP owns 1,430 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd accumulated 4,533 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,178 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 1,557 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Webster Financial Bank N A has 0.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc has 527,103 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Steinberg Global Asset invested in 0.12% or 3,626 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 2,095 shares in its portfolio. 20,032 were accumulated by Old Retail Bank In. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,647 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 35,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 127,682 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 16,689 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Gsa Prtn Llp has 10,500 shares. 14,181 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 3,159 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0.01% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 1.92 million shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 921,691 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 44,235 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway invested in 102,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM).

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall F (VYM) by 13,430 shares to 336,702 shares, valued at $28.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifescience (NYSE:EW) by 2,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).