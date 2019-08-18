New Home Co (NWHM) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Holding Maintained by Confluence Investment Management Llc

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 20,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 333,970 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45M, up from 313,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 179,411 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 68,801 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Advisory Service Networks reported 17,943 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.3% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). City Holdings holds 0% or 164 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 400,492 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 5.58M shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 66,802 were reported by Moors & Cabot. Natixis Lp stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 409,751 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Corp In accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16,417 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 36,178 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 2,183 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.37% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 62,924 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $47.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,770 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 35,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,159 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Portfolio has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 30,509 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 14,181 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 44,235 shares. Northern Trust holds 146,538 shares. 174,800 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 127,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 19,139 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Geode Cap owns 128,438 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.