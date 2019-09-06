New Home Co (NWHM) Market Value Declined While Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed by $320,000 Its Position; General Mills (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While Somerville Kurt F Has Lowered Its Holding

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,321 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 41,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 1.65 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 109,548 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $461.64M for 17.87 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advisors Ltd Llc has 1,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 59,792 are held by Weiss Multi. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 828,360 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 158,789 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Limited Liability Partnership reported 28,000 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com holds 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 18,271 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 23,109 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 20,945 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.31% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 19,242 were reported by Interocean Cap Limited Co. Kings Point Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 3,000 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 32,680 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2.93 million shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,509 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,401 activity. HEESCHEN PAUL C had bought 5,000 shares worth $19,200 on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Stephens John Martin bought $5,550. Shares for $49,997 were bought by Webb H Lawrence on Monday, June 17.