New Home Co (NWHM) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $320,000 as Stock Value Declined; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose While Thornburg Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 31,753 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 41,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44 million, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 299,384 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.23M shares to 469 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 122,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.