New Home Co (NWHM) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Cut Stake; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding Maintained by Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 88,599 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Third Avenue Management – The New Home Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The New Home Company Offers Alternative to Bay Area Living with Single-Family, Attainably Priced Residences at Brighton Landing in Vacaville – Business Wire” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEMEX and The Goldfield among industrial gainers; American Outdoor Brands leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 857,734 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 242,830 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Ameritas Prns has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 392,296 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,509 shares. Second Curve Lc holds 1.90M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2,201 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 6,683 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 146,538 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 127,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 128,438 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 33,510 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 sales for $325,781 activity. HEESCHEN PAUL C had bought 4,000 shares worth $15,320. Webb H Lawrence bought $49,997 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) on Monday, June 17. $9,620 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was bought by Stephens John Martin on Wednesday, March 13.