New Gold Inc. (NGD) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Skytop Capital Management Cut Its Take (TTWO) Holding

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 23.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 43,000 shares with $4.06 million value, down from 55,960 last quarter. Take now has $13.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.66. About 841,438 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Analysts expect New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to report $-0.02 EPS on July, 24. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 6.46 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has declined 66.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NEW GOLD SAYS IAN PEARCE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN 2017 (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘IN 2017’); 11/04/2018 – Globe Newswire: Otis Adds New Gold Targets at Kilgore; 25/04/2018 – NEW GOLD REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD NAMES 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO ITS BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Arizona Silver Acquires New Gold-Silver Exploration Property in Southeastern Arizona; 04/05/2018 – WORLD GOLD COUNCIL LAUNCHING NEW GOLD-BACKED EXCHANGE TRADED FUND WITH LOW MANAGEMENT FEE; 26/03/2018 – New Gold Announces Vahan Kololian, Martyn Konig, Randall Oliphant and Kay Priestly Will Retire from Board; 10/05/2018 – SIRIOS ACQUIRES THREE NEW GOLD PROJECTS IN JAMES BAY; 09/05/2018 – NEW GOLD REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/04/2018 – Mile-Underground Miner Looks to U.S., Canada for New Gold Assets

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Van Eck Assoc Corp has 8,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.4% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Weiss Multi holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 125,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 46,942 shares. State Street Corporation owns 4.87M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2,763 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 875 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 615,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 0.1% or 310 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 8,605 shares. Sit Assocs Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 663,214 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Newbrook Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 711,039 shares.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $859.87 million. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located to the northeast of Vancouver in the south-central interior of British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; the Peak mines located in New South Wales, Australia; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potos??, Mexico.