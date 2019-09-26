New Gold Inc. (NGD) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Re (RMAX)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Analysts expect New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, New Gold Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 7.46M shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 25/04/2018 – New Gold 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – Amex Exploration Inc.: New Gold-Rich Polymetallic Drill Results With Grades Up to 6.72 g/t Au, 24.2 g/t Ag and 0.30% Zn Over 1; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NEW GOLD SAYS IAN PEARCE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN 2017 (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘IN 2017’); 10/05/2018 – SIRIOS BUYS THREE NEW GOLD PROJECTS IN JAMES BAY; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – ANNOUNCES PENDING RETIREMENT OF FOUR DIRECTORS, VAHAN KOLOLIAN, MARTYN KONIG, RANDALL OLIPHANT AND KAY PRIESTLY; 04/05/2018 – WORLD GOLD COUNCIL LAUNCHING NEW GOLD-BACKED EXCHANGE TRADED FUND WITH LOW MANAGEMENT FEE; 22/05/2018 – BEADELL REPORTS TWO NEW GOLD DISCOVERIES AT TUCANO; 26/04/2018 – New Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Troymet Completes Sale of 1% NSR Royalty on Key Property to New Gold; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake

Re (RMAX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 77 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 55 trimmed and sold positions in Re. The hedge funds in our database now own: 17.45 million shares, down from 18.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Re in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 33 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $819.61 million. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located to the northeast of Vancouver in the south-central interior of British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; the Peak mines located in New South Wales, Australia; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potos??, Mexico.

More notable recent New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why These Gold and Silver Stocks Are All Over the Map Today – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Gold closes bought deal financing – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Energy Services and Independence Contract Drilling among Energy/Materials gainers; Pretium Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Gold: Perhaps Too High, Too Fast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.53 per share. RMAX’s profit will be $15.80M for 14.21 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RE/MAX Names Nick Bailey as Chief Customer Officer – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These Denver execs agree a recession is coming, but remain focused on future workforce – Denver Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Statement From RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Re/Max, Redfin form referral alliance in U.S. and Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Phoenix reaching plateau in housing inventory, report says – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $898.41 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 19.19 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 222,677 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 25/04/2018 – Re/Max Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 49c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 1.57% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 967,610 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 410,123 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. has invested 0.49% in the stock. Okumus Fund Management Ltd., a New York-based fund reported 39,501 shares.