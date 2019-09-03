New Gold Inc. (NGD) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Contrasting side by side

As Gold companies, New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -1.82 0.00 SSR Mining Inc. 13 4.35 N/A 0.12 129.41

In table 1 we can see New Gold Inc. and SSR Mining Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Gold Inc. and SSR Mining Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that New Gold Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SSR Mining Inc.’s beta is -0.3 which is 130.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

New Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, SSR Mining Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. SSR Mining Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to New Gold Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for New Gold Inc. and SSR Mining Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SSR Mining Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively SSR Mining Inc. has an average price target of $14.75, with potential downside of -14.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.1% of New Gold Inc. shares and 66.8% of SSR Mining Inc. shares. About 3.6% of New Gold Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of SSR Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06% SSR Mining Inc. -3.93% 17.65% 34.5% 12.9% 49.81% 27.38%

For the past year New Gold Inc. was more bullish than SSR Mining Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors SSR Mining Inc. beats New Gold Inc.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.