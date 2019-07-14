New Gold Inc. (NGD) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Gold company, New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Gold Inc. has 55.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand New Gold Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have New Gold Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold Inc. 0.00% -74.60% -38.20% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing New Gold Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for New Gold Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 1.73 2.57

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 155.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Gold Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Gold Inc. -2.33% -10.41% -35.48% -2.44% -66.24% 5.71% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year New Gold Inc. has weaker performance than New Gold Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

New Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, New Gold Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.31 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. New Gold Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Gold Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that New Gold Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Gold Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

New Gold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Gold Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.