New Gold Inc. (NGD) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Gold company, New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
New Gold Inc. has 55.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand New Gold Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have New Gold Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Gold Inc.
|0.00%
|-74.60%
|-38.20%
|Industry Average
|8.77%
|5.34%
|2.28%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing New Gold Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Gold Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|41.67M
|475.17M
|74.06
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for New Gold Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Gold Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|1.80
|1.73
|2.57
As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 155.28%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Gold Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Gold Inc.
|-2.33%
|-10.41%
|-35.48%
|-2.44%
|-66.24%
|5.71%
|Industry Average
|2.79%
|3.93%
|9.82%
|27.06%
|20.57%
|20.33%
For the past year New Gold Inc. has weaker performance than New Gold Inc.’s rivals.
Liquidity
New Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, New Gold Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.31 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. New Gold Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Gold Inc.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.46 shows that New Gold Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Gold Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
New Gold Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
New Gold Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
