New Gold Inc. (NGD) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Contrasting side by side

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold Inc. 1 1.08 N/A -1.82 0.00 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of New Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6% -6%

Volatility & Risk

New Gold Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s 199.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.99 beta.

Liquidity

New Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are 28.3 and 28.3 respectively. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to New Gold Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 25.8% respectively. New Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46%

For the past year New Gold Inc. has stronger performance than International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Summary

New Gold Inc. beats International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.