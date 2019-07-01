New Gold Inc. (NGD) and Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Contrasting side by side

Since New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) and Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold Inc. 1 0.80 N/A -1.85 0.00 Alamos Gold Inc. 5 3.57 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Gold Inc. and Alamos Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of New Gold Inc. and Alamos Gold Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -38.2% Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for New Gold Inc. and Alamos Gold Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Alamos Gold Inc.’s potential upside is 36.99% and its consensus target price is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.1% of New Gold Inc. shares and 65.56% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares. New Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Gold Inc. -2.33% -10.41% -35.48% -2.44% -66.24% 5.71% Alamos Gold Inc. 4.93% -4.88% 5.88% 30.36% -10.52% 30%

For the past year New Gold Inc. was less bullish than Alamos Gold Inc.

Summary

Alamos Gold Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors New Gold Inc.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.