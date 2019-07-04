New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Raised British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holding By $1.34 Million

Analysts expect New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 24. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 1.68 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 12/04/2018 – Nighthawk Reports New Gold Discoveries Within Its Indin Lake Gold Property; 10/05/2018 – SIRIOS ACQUIRES THREE NEW GOLD PROJECTS IN JAMES BAY; 30/05/2018 – OSA to Launch New Gold Open-Access Journal, OSA Continuum; 19/03/2018 – Marijuana Is the New Gold as Former Mining Companies Go to Pot; 30/04/2018 – Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Makes New Gold Discovery; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD SAYS 4 DIRECTORS TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – SIRIOS BUYS THREE NEW GOLD PROJECTS IN JAMES BAY; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – CHANGES RESULT IN PLANNED REDUCTION IN SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – New Gold: Dr. Gillian Davidson and Peggy Mulligan Will Be Nominated as Independent Directors; 26/03/2018 – New Gold: Board Size Will Reduce to Seven Members From Nine Members

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 23.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 32,593 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)'s stock rose 4.16%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 169,758 shares with $7.08 million value, up from 137,165 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $85.84B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 2.78M shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering New Gold (TSE:NGD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Gold had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Tuesday, February 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1.15 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by IBC.

More notable recent New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Here's Why New Gold Rose as Much as 14.6% Today – The Motley Fool" on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mesoblast, and New Gold Jumped Today – The Motley Fool" published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "New Goldâ€™s Blackwater project awarded key B.C. permit – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "New Gold: Now What? – Seeking Alpha" published on February 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Mixed Feelings About New Gold – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: February 15, 2019.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $683.34 million. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located to the northeast of Vancouver in the south-central interior of British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; the Peak mines located in New South Wales, Australia; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potos??, Mexico.