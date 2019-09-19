New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, New Gold Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 22/05/2018 – BEADELL REPORTS TWO NEW GOLD DISCOVERIES AT TUCANO; 07/05/2018 – NEW GOLD INC NGD.A : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – New Gold Names Raymond Threlkeld as the New Pres and CEO; 04/04/2018 – NewGold Issuer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – New Gold: Board Size Will Reduce to Seven Members From Nine Members; 09/05/2018 – New Gold Announces Appointment Of President And CEO; 19/03/2018 – Marijuana Is the New Gold as Former Mining Companies Go to Pot; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD NAMES 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO ITS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – New Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/03/2018 – New Gold: Dr. Gillian Davidson and Peggy Mulligan Will Be Nominated as Independent Directors

Among 3 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11400 highest and $9300 lowest target. $107’s average target is 4.27% above currents $102.62 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11000 target in Friday, August 9 report. See Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $111.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $93.0000 95.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $97.0000 112.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $100.0000 103.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 31.82 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.62. About 350,626 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 02/04/2018 – Opengear Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 11/04/2018 – Synup launches “CoinFriendly”, the World’s Largest Repository of Bitcoin-friendly Businesses; 20/03/2018 – ANP Acquisition Translates into Future Growth; 09/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 139.34 Points (2.01%); 23/04/2018 – Unity Biotechnology Applied to List Nasdaq Global Select Market Under the Symbol ‘UBX’; 16/04/2018 – Advantis Corp. Increased Revenue Over Eight Fold in 2017, Expects Revenue to Rise; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FuelCell Energy Applauds the Extension of the U.S. Carbon Oxide Sequestration Credit; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Nasdaq Stock in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4,447 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 61,416 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt holds 2,777 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg owns 353,250 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 12,450 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited has 0.04% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 838,063 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 81,406 shares. Bokf Na owns 32,930 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Davy Asset Mgmt invested in 0.72% or 23,077 shares. Delta Cap Limited holds 0.19% or 3,090 shares. Brinker has invested 0.05% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 5,402 shares. Valley Advisers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29 shares. The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Among 2 analysts covering New Gold (TSE:NGD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Gold has $1.4 highest and $1.15 lowest target. $1.28’s average target is -21.95% below currents $1.64 stock price. New Gold had 2 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by National Bank Canada. Canaccord Genuity maintained New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Gold closes bought deal financing – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key Energy Services and Independence Contract Drilling among Energy/Materials gainers; Pretium Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Gold: Perhaps Too High, Too Fast – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Gold: Now What? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Gold Inc. (NGD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located to the northeast of Vancouver in the south-central interior of British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; the Peak mines located in New South Wales, Australia; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potos??, Mexico.