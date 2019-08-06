New Gold Cda (NGD) Valuation Rose While Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As D R Horton (DHI) Shares Rose, Account Management Has Decreased by $4.05 Million Its Position

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in New Gold Inc Cda (NGD) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 53.30% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in New Gold Inc Cda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $737.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 6.47M shares traded or 17.46% up from the average. New Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:NGD) has risen 9.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 30/04/2018 – Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Makes New Gold Discovery; 04/04/2018 – Amex Exploration Inc.: New Gold-Rich Polymetallic Drill Results With Grades Up to 6.72 g/t Au, 24.2 g/t Ag and 0.30% Zn Over 1; 09/05/2018 – New Gold Announces Appointment Of President And CEO; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD NAMES 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO ITS BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Otis Adds New Gold Targets at Kilgore; 30/05/2018 – OSA to Launch New Gold Open-Access Journal, OSA Continuum; 25/04/2018 – New Gold 1Q Rev $193.2M; 19/03/2018 – Marijuana Is the New Gold as Former Mining Companies Go to Pot; 09/04/2018 – Troymet Completes Sale of 1% NSR Royalty on Key Property to New Gold; 11/04/2018 – New gold discovery for Stelmine in the eastern James Bay region

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 4.77M shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 68,000 shares to 393,600 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

