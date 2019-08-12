New Generation Advisors Trimmed Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.15 Million; Share Value Declined; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Valuation Declined While Sheffield Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $320,000

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 770,013 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 917,456 shares traded or 29.16% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 65,517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,064 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability. Element Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fisher Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 484,692 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. 7,347 are owned by Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 79,300 shares. Da Davidson And has 159,518 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.02 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Weitz Mngmt invested in 220,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Numerixs Invest accumulated 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Prudential accumulated 120,157 shares. Cipher Lp has 10,762 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Inc has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 20,100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 45,453 shares. Asset has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 57,401 shares. Eastern Comml Bank has 11,700 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Camarda Advsrs Lc owns 99 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Trexquant Investment Lp owns 10,418 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 500,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 19,000 shares. Legal And General Group Public reported 191,819 shares. Moreover, Private Management Inc has 1.44% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 213,966 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn.

