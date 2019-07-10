New Generation Advisors Trimmed Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.15 Million; Share Value Declined; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 2.86M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 318,664 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P, a California-based fund reported 5,415 shares. Horan Capital Lc holds 2,633 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.1% or 73,642 shares in its portfolio. Wallace Cap Management invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wendell David Associate reported 6,300 shares. Conning Incorporated has 615,613 shares. 9,722 are held by Peoples Services. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 81,951 shares. Sabal stated it has 4,109 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Albion Fin Group Ut invested in 4,787 shares. First Manhattan holds 466,590 shares. Cutter And Brokerage invested in 0.11% or 7,006 shares. Whitnell accumulated 3,000 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.31 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “June 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market To Reach USD 450.4 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ArcBest Corp (ARCB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Completes 500000 Broadband Upgrades throughout Northern New England – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications Expands Fiber Network and Broadband Services to Willis, Texas – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Joins the National Cyber Security Alliance as a 2019 Data Privacy Day Champion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.