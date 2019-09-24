New Generation Advisors Stake in Genworth Financial (GNW) Has Boosted as Stock Rose; As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Its Stake

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 47,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 19,072 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 66,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 2.64M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 1.15M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,108 shares to 67,797 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 103,166 shares. 419,059 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cibc World Corp stated it has 313,969 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Next Financial Group Incorporated owns 2,884 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 171,153 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 25,777 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 54,364 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated reported 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 1,445 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 1.99 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.35 million shares. Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 32,044 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank owns 6,912 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.97 million for 17.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.86 million are owned by Lsv Asset. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 43,867 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 46,220 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 500,832 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.88 million shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 923,559 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 595,373 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 192,402 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 306 shares. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Service Advisors has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 17,650 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.2% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).