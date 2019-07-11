New Generation Advisors Stake In Ensco Plc (ESV) Was Upped; Wasatch Advisors Lowered Zagg (ZAGG) Position by $1.88 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 208,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 169,576 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 8.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 6.62 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 181.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.07% EPS growth.

