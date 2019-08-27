New Generation Advisors Raised Tetra Technologies (TTI) Holding; As Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Share Value Declined, Water Island Capital Has Raised by $15.81 Million Its Position

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 73,354 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PPP001 IN TREATMENT OF COMPLEX REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – HAS SIGNED A FIRST BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Clarifies AGM Meeting Location; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 08/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Co-development and Distribution Partnership Term Sheet; 03/04/2018 – New Whisper® IQ Filter with Stay Clean™ Technology from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Raises the Bar for Advanced Filtration; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 9 Days; 06/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Takes First Steps into European Medical Cannabis Market; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Operator Transitions to Updated TETRA Network for Public Safety

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 165.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 192,681 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore

