New Generation Advisors Raised Its Stake in P G & E (PCG) by $590,502 as Market Valuation Declined; Van Eck Associates Position In Suncor Energy (SU) Was Upped

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 69.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 20,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 50,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 30,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 12,535 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 888,882 shares. Centerbridge Partners L P, New York-based fund reported 9.62M shares. 102 were reported by Carroll Fincl Associate. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 146,295 shares. New York-based Serengeti Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 6.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gallagher Fiduciary Lc has invested 60.83% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lenox Wealth holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 17,190 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department accumulated 159 shares. Blackrock invested in 13.18 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.19 million shares. Glendon Limited Partnership accumulated 225,169 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Reilly Lc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E may cut power to 124K customers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Down Over 2% – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Recession â€” According to This Wall Street Firm – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offering up to 7.1% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Oil Is Soaring: Should You Buy These 2 Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Green Bond Etf by 40,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,960 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG).