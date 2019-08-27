New Generation Advisors Raised Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake by $1.02 Million as Share Value Declined; As Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Declined, Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Stake

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 81,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5,823 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 87,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 911,174 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,366 shares to 15,047 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc by 139,764 shares to 383,477 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut And has invested 0.06% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 26.62M shares. Pnc Financial Gp has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Alphamark Lc reported 18,540 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.11M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 44,576 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 129,334 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 21,300 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 142,600 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 2,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 526,420 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.62M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reilly Fin Advisors Lc holds 3,700 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 15,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 54,197 shares.

