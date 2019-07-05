New Generation Advisors Position in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Cut by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Value Rose, Holder Mckinley Capital Management Lowered Holding

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, down from 77,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $236.57. About 133,752 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 444,869 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 402,432 shares to 650,577 shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.26 million for 96.95 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.