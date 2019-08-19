New Generation Advisors Position In American Airlines Group (AAL) Was Has Lifted; Intersect Capital Upped Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $456,165 as Stock Price Rose

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 3.46M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $124.68. About 933,888 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on January 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Beat Likely for American Airlines (AAL) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Keys to Successful Timing the Markets – July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AAL Stock Could Take a Tumble, Says Signal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.7% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.00M shares. Kamunting Street Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 11.8% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 0.01% stake. Hrt Fincl Limited, New York-based fund reported 17,242 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 5.6% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 923,224 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 0.18% stake. Service Automobile Association accumulated 291,363 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 518,218 shares. 8,063 are owned by Exane Derivatives. 1,000 are owned by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 2.45 million shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 207,482 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd stated it has 20,630 shares. 80,961 were reported by North Star Investment Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment holds 0.56% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 40,095 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.08% or 2.54 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 785,239 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,484 shares. Moreover, Finemark Commercial Bank And Tru has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.24% or 26,668 shares in its portfolio. 6,169 are owned by Rockland Tru. Riverpark Ltd Liability Company reported 19,092 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 3,189 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,276 shares. 134,538 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. South State invested 0.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moors & Cabot accumulated 26,140 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.