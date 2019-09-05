New Generation Advisors Maintains Stake in American Airlines Group (AAL); Panagora Asset Management Maintains Holding in Ppl (PPL)

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 5.66 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 133,960 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 2.82 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century accumulated 608,421 shares. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.42% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 0.41% stake. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fulton Commercial Bank Na stated it has 0.19% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.83M shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 46,401 shares in its portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,459 shares in its portfolio. Grimes And stated it has 7,126 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 143,788 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.45% stake.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 121,463 shares to 203,840 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 12,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,624 shares, and cut its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 59,021 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 14,785 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 130,003 shares. Allstate Corp holds 6,721 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 53,900 shares. 1,784 are held by Captrust Advsr. Alexandria Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.21% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 46,933 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 15,183 shares. Schroder Inv Management stated it has 28,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sunbelt Securities invested 0.19% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Virtu Fin Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.89M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock.