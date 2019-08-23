New Generation Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.15 Million; Lafayette Investments Has Decreased Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holding by $2.03 Million as Share Price Rose

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 532,680 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 27,943 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 49,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $98.17. About 811,985 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 6,786 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,031 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 7.33 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 32,200 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 56 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 0.24% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 19,775 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.02% or 1,456 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Department has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.18% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 8,213 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 9,480 shares. Everence Incorporated has 18,311 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 75,785 shares to 156,439 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Grp Inc New Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests invested in 1,822 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Advisors Asset holds 57,401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 25,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,328 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Stevens Cap Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,144 shares. Jnba Advisors invested in 9,959 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 59,516 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 500,116 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 62,453 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs stated it has 686 shares or 0% of all its holdings.