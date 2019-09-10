New Generation Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.15 Million as Share Price Declined; Capital International Increases Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 15,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 810,255 shares traded or 27.99% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 1.35 million shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,990 shares to 60,664 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,717 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

