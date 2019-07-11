New Generation Advisors Increases Position in American Airlines Group (AAL); S&T Bank Has Lifted Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $672,350

S&T Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 13,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,012 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 259,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 1.02M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 652,856 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Airlines: Capacity Constraints Moderate Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Airlines (AAL) Down 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Continental: Capacity Constraints Cloud Promising Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, STX, NLSN – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL’s 737 MAX Grounding Update, HA’s Traffic Report & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Everence Cap Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 13,620 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 357 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Com owns 1,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 18,000 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,803 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cibc Mkts invested in 0.02% or 67,010 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 67,819 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 2.10M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Com invested in 479,808 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 650,792 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 325,737 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 467,397 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 14,676 shares.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Western Digital (WDC) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2019 Too? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 06/26: (HIVE) (MU) (WDC) (GIS) (ROL) (GBT) (More) – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 1,055 shares. Foundry Prns reported 154,305 shares stake. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.46% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 32,700 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Oh invested in 0.64% or 219,520 shares. Cibc accumulated 0.02% or 80,096 shares. M&R Management holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp Inc reported 17,580 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Com holds 33,994 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 813,606 were accumulated by Boston Ptnrs. Hanson Doremus Mngmt accumulated 3,364 shares. Parkside Bank And Tru holds 0% or 159 shares in its portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 13,070 shares to 204,014 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,537 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).