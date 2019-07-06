New Generation Advisors Increases Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL); Monetary Management Group Has Lowered Boeing (BA) Holding by $863,727; Market Valuation Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.58M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,236 were reported by Of Virginia Va. Jackson Square Limited Com invested in 54,528 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 0.44% stake. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 145,691 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Southpoint Cap Advisors LP has 2.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 150,000 shares. Yorktown Management And invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,604 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,716 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,864 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 698,339 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt. 1.04M are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Farmers State Bank reported 233 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 150,652 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8,150 shares to 9,650 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 23.06M shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 8,063 shares. Silver Point Capital Limited Partnership has 51,589 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 7,013 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs Limited Com. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 365,156 shares. Moreover, Advisors Cap Management Lc has 0.15% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 76,635 shares. Teton Advsrs owns 54,739 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 1,620 shares in its portfolio. At Comml Bank has 34,344 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 206 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il reported 96,302 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 500 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.45 million shares.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.