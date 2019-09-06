New Generation Advisors Increased Tetra Technologies (TTI) Position by $727,200 as Market Valuation Declined; First Merchants Boosted Halliburton Company Com (HAL) Stake by $738,920

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 299,636 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, i; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss $53.6M; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 06/03/2018 – GSK – FLURIX TETRA EFFICACY AGAINST MODERATE-TO-SEVERE INFLUENZA WAS 77.6%; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATING TO COMPRESSCO’S FIRST LIEN NOTES; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 2.45 BLN YEN (-4.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.10 BLN YEN (-14.1 %); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 group results; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PPP001 IN TREATMENT OF COMPLEX REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 25,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 44,084 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 18,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 10.77 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Halliburton 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Baker Hughes a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

