New Generation Advisors Increased Its P G & E (PCG) Stake by $590,502 as Share Value Declined; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Upped Holding by $305,085

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 3.88 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $158.05. About 1.36M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Inc holds 106,633 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Connecticut-based Kensico Capital Management Corp has invested 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northern has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.28 million shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 250 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Next Financial Group Inc invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.70 million shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,203 shares. Oakbrook Lc stated it has 10,600 shares. York Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 3.61 million shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc reported 0% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 10 shares. Newtyn Mngmt Lc holds 2.93 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 581,756 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Athena Advisors Lc invested in 2,799 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.40 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,351 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 0.84% or 983,799 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd invested in 277,407 shares. 819,613 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Argent holds 0.49% or 29,512 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 2,188 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc owns 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 46,284 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Llc has 4,200 shares. Hills State Bank And Trust owns 10,492 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.