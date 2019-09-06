New Generation Advisors Holding in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Has Cut by $1.15 Million; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder First Merchants Has Decreased Its Holding by $300,480 as Share Value Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 579,472 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 6.26M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors invested in 38,111 shares. State Street Corporation has 2.18M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 213,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 76,124 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 522 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 424,001 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co owns 185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 5,021 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 2,328 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 28,837 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 500,116 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 841,889 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated Comms up after better loss than expected – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:CNSL – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Joins Coalition of State Attorneys General and Industry Peers to Fight Illegal Robocalls – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 184,163 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust Trust reported 31,481 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 2.93M shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% or 27,287 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 10,261 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 334 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 20,881 shares. Rothschild Corp Il accumulated 184,901 shares. Moreover, Cadence Natl Bank Na has 0.42% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Dallas Securities Incorporated invested in 1.11% or 19,178 shares. Argi Inv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 12,894 are held by Tru Of Virginia Va. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.05 million shares. Logan Capital owns 126,991 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Com holds 1.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 94,000 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.