New Generation Advisors Has Upped Its Tetra Technologies (TTI) Stake by $727,200; Dover (DOV) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Decreased Stake

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 931,729 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 236,225 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS & AN UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PPP001 IN TREATMENT OF COMPLEX REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME; 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER DILUTED COMMON UNIT $0.40; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 08/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED CO-DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP TERM SHEET WITH SPECIALTY HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTOR; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE ANNOUNCES MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TETRA NATURAL HEALTH, TO SELL RX PRINCEPS THROUGH CANNMART; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 parent results; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-3.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 25/05/2018 – Tetra Pak swims against the tide in defence of plastic straws; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Tetra Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 12,055 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 503,658 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 61,706 shares. Cincinnati Finance owns 796,800 shares. 5,087 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 45 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 8,407 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dupont Mgmt Corp invested in 29,005 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors reported 23,300 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 49,289 shares. Harvey Com Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Victory Cap Management owns 45,707 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $218.97M for 15.12 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 10,362 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Limited holds 65,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 25,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company has 111,501 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 193,925 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 42,394 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0% or 3.87 million shares. Renaissance Technology Llc accumulated 452,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 523,537 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,526 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 0% or 110,199 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc reported 62,990 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sei Invs has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

