New Generation Advisors Has Upped Its American Airlines Group (AAL) Stake; Bridges Investment Management Lowered Stake in General Mills Com (GIS) as Market Valuation Rose

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 5.79 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7,033 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 13,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 2.06M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reminder – American Airlines Group (AAL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Airlines (AAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Airlines adds Philadelphia-Africa route as part of international expansion – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New pilot union chief says American Airlines’s scheduling practices need to change – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by KERR DEREK J. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. 15,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 34,411 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 39,485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Blair William & Co Il has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 3.19M shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 36.03 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parkside Bank And Tru holds 253 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 51,500 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 33,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 183,727 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 690,415 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barnett & Incorporated owns 75,468 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 9,984 shares.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51M for 17.55 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 7,430 shares to 310,139 shares, valued at $34.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 88,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO).