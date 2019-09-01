New Generation Advisors Has Raised Its Tetra Technologies (TTI) Position by $727,200 as Stock Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Holder Truepoint Lowered Position

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 319,404 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – PROJECTED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $90 MLN AND $110 MLN; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 06/03/2018 – GSK SAYS CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY OF FLUARIX TETRA; 09/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 9 Days; 06/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Takes First Steps into European Medical Cannabis Market; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Operator Transitions to Updated TETRA Network for Public Safety; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Says New Clinical Data Demonstrates High Vaccine Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 l CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc; 04/05/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONE PAYMENTS, SHARE OF PROFITS GENERATED BY SALES OF PPP001 IN PORTUGAL FROM AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares to 217,257 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 658,566 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Oregon-based fund reported 4,322 shares. American Intll Gru owns 5.32M shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Argent Capital Management Lc holds 124,452 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 500,872 shares. Adage Cap Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.81% or 3.13M shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 109,952 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schmidt P J invested in 71,658 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 12,158 shares stake. 17,188 are owned by Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 3.87M shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,877 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr accumulated 46,836 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.